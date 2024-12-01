WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Menashe Family’s 2024 display

Christmas-light season is officially on. The Menashe Family’s home at 5605 Beach Drive SW is ablaze in lights – our video above is a minute-long look at most of it. One aspect that’ll catch your eye, the transportation features – train, plane, helicopter, among others.

Lots of Christmasy characters inhabit almost every square inch of the yard. And by the sidewalk, the traditional mailbox for letters to Santa Claus:

Santa himself will visit in two weeks, the night of December 14 (as noted in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide), with reindeer accompanying him. (He’s already represented on the north side of the display.)

We’ll be showcasing lights from around the community again this season, starting tomorrow (Monday) – if yours are extra-festive, or you see some that are, please let us know! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!