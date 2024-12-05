TONIGHT’S CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Return to Whoville

As our Christmas-lights spotlights continue, a favorite from Christmases past is back:

The photos are from Lacey, who tells us, “We have our lights and Whoville display up again this year. We are south of Roxbury on 18th Ave SW, between Roxbury and SW 98th. Mr. Grinch is hanging around and there are plenty of lights to see.”

“I’ll be adding a bit more to Whoville in the driveway soon. Hope others enjoy it as much as I enjoy putting it together!”

If you have – or have seen – lights to feature on WSB, send info (with photo/s if you have them) to westseattleblog@gmail.com, or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!