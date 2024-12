Thanks for the photos! (The one above is from Rick Cocker, the one below is uncredited.) That submarine was seen headed northbound a short time ago.

VesselFinder IDs it only as “U.S. submarine” and shows it already off North Seattle. Most submarines at Naval Base Kitsap are based on Hood Canal but Bremerton’s Puget Sound Naval Shipyard also hosts submarines in for maintenance or deactivation (the Kitsap Sun recently reported on two in the latter category).