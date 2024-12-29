READER REPORT: Missing your hearing aid?

Most of our lost/found reports go in the WSB Community Forums>, but this one is likely of great importance to someone’s quality of life:

About three weeks ago, I found this hearing aid on the corner of Northrop and Thistle. I did not know that you posted found objects until I saw a recent post about someone’s glasses. I’m happy to return the hearing aid to someone if they claim it’s theirs.

The note and photo are from Megan, and if we hear from the hearing aid’s owner – westseattleblog@gmail.com – we’ll connect you.