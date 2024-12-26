READER REPORT: Looking for hit-run witnesses

From Jacquelyn, looking for anyone who saw this hit-run around 6:20 pm last night (Wednesday, Christmas Day):

We got sideswiped hard on the west end of the West Seattle Bridge, where people tend to slide off the road at that curve. They drove off, of course. No lights on, I’m guessing they were drinking. It happened so fast, the car took off before we realized what happened, and all I remember was that it was a boxy older car like a Dodge or a Saturn. Silver, I think. Definitely a light color. They’ll have damage on the passenger side. The report number is 24-361252.