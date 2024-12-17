Hours expanding at Southwest Teen Life Center, with two major changes

(WSB file photo, Southwest Teen Life Center)

Seattle Parks and Recreation has announced expanded hours starting tomorrow at three Teen Life Centers, including Southwest (2801 SW Thistle, in the same complex as Southwest Pool and the Southwest Customer Service Center). Parks says in its announcement:

Expanded operating hours will mean more secure and supervised spaces for teens, young adults, and elders to engage in intergenerational activities. This pilot program will also utilize signature events to engage youth in meaningful projects and activities. Additionally, it seeks to build partnerships with local businesses and organizations, creating career pathway opportunities for young people and strengthening community connections.

The new hours at Southwest TLC will be 2:30 pm-8 pm Mondays-Thursdays, 3 pm-midnight Fridays, noon-7 pm Saturdays. We compared that to current hours; the major changes are the addition of Mondays and the change from nighttime operation to daytime operation on Saturdays.