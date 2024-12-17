West Seattle, Washington

17 Tuesday

44℉

Hours expanding at Southwest Teen Life Center, with two major changes

December 17, 2024 12:59 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | Westwood

(WSB file photo, Southwest Teen Life Center)

Seattle Parks and Recreation has announced expanded hours starting tomorrow at three Teen Life Centers, including Southwest (2801 SW Thistle, in the same complex as Southwest Pool and the Southwest Customer Service Center). Parks says in its announcement:

Expanded operating hours will mean more secure and supervised spaces for teens, young adults, and elders to engage in intergenerational activities. This pilot program will also utilize signature events to engage youth in meaningful projects and activities. Additionally, it seeks to build partnerships with local businesses and organizations, creating career pathway opportunities for young people and strengthening community connections.

The new hours at Southwest TLC will be 2:30 pm-8 pm Mondays-Thursdays, 3 pm-midnight Fridays, noon-7 pm Saturdays. We compared that to current hours; the major changes are the addition of Mondays and the change from nighttime operation to daytime operation on Saturdays.

2 Replies to "Hours expanding at Southwest Teen Life Center, with two major changes"

  • Kyle December 17, 2024 (1:04 pm)
    Reply

    I never see any programing advertised for the teen center. Am I looking in the wrong spots? I’ve got young kids so not the target audience but would LOVE more indoor gym toys and run around space for kids in West Seattle. The only Seattle Parks tot gyms in West Seattle are during the week for stay at home parents on Tuesday/Thursday in High Point.

    • WSB December 17, 2024 (1:23 pm)
      Reply

      Do you check Parks’ seasonal brochures?
      Also, not the city, but Arbor Heights Community Church has a standing listing in our calendar for indoor playspace and while we don’t currently have a listing, I noticed signage outside Church of the Nazarene the other day – I believe that too is open to the community – TR

