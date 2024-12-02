HOMETOWN HOLIDAYS: Better As Brass to busk for bandmate

Our video shows the local band Better As Brass entertaining shoppers in The Junction during one of last year’s Hometown Holidays Shop Late Thursdays. The band is scheduled to be back this Thursday (December 5) – with a special busking beneficiary, explains BAB’s Kevin Freitas:

Last December, after we played in the Junction for the holidays, a neighbor was inspired by seeing us and got in touch to join the band. She’s been a joyous addition that we’ve all loved getting to know over the year. A few weeks ago, however, a medical emergency put her in the hospital, where she’s still in recovery/rehab. Please join us 7-9 pm in front of the Key Bank in the Junction, where we’ll play our hearts out for her and, if you’re at all able, please considering donating. Anything we earn from our busk will go directly to her as gift cards to help with pharmacy and other misc. costs. Thanks, West Seattle!

That’s just one of multiple reasons to visit The Junction on Thursday night – among others, The Silver Belles will be caroling again, too,