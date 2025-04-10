One month until West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2025, as registration continues

After nine days of registration, more than 220 sales are signed up for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2025 – the 20th-anniversary edition of the annual day for what we call “person-to-person recycling,” all over the peninsula. This year’s WSCGSD is on May 10, the second Saturday in May as usual, 9 am-3 pm (you can start earlier and/or end later if you choose to). In addition to all the individual sales signed up, we have school groups, nonprofits, businesses, block sales … and watch for an update tomorrow on multi-seller sites, if you’re looking for someplace to sell YOUR stuff. Registration will continue for two more weeks, through April 24; if you are ready to register your sale, draft your up-to-25-words listing and go here to register! (Also as usual, the WSCGSD map will be available online – in interactive and printable-list formats – one week before sale day.)