With Easter just 10 days away, local churches are sending info for our seasonal list of services – including Holy Week – and other special events. If yours hasn’t, there’s still time; send the dates/times/brief descriptions to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you! (Here’s what we have so far. Several plan egg hunts, which we’ll be cross-referencing in a separate list before this weekend.)

P.S. Passover starts this weekend and we’ll list any community events we get word of, too.