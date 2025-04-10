(TO BE) SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Cruise season starts Saturday. Here’s what’s different

(Norwegian Bliss arriving in April 2024 – photo by Lynn Hall)

The Port of Seattle sent a reminder today that cruise-ship season starts this Saturday (April 12) – here’s the full-season schedule, with the last scheduled cruise-ship call to be on October 19th. The port says it’s expecting 298 sailings with 1.9 million “revenue passengers, which comes out to more than 900,000 unique passengers.” The headline for today’s announcement (which you can read in full here) is that this is the first season with shore power available at all three of Seattle’s cruise-ship berths. (We’re following up to ask how many of the visiting ships are expected to use it.) The berth closest to West Seattle is Pier 66 downtown, and that will host mostly Norwegian Cruise Line ships this season, including the one that starts the season on Saturday, Norwegian Bliss (also the first ship last year, as shown above). Among them will be a Seattle first-timer – the port notes, “This June, Cunard Line’s Queen Elizabeth will spend its first home port season in Seattle. The vessel will offer eleven sailings this season, with 7- to 11-day itineraries from June to September.”