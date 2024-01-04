‘Immediate decisions are on hold’ about Fauntleroy YMCA’s future

We’ve been working today on fact-finding regarding rumors about the future of the Fauntleroy YMCA, co-housed for more than a century with the Fauntleroy UCC church at 9140 California SW. We’ve spoken with leadership at both the Y and the church and have now received official statements from both. First, here is what the church is saying:

The YMCA of Greater Seattle very recently informed Fauntleroy Church of budgetary concerns that are affecting its Fauntleroy location. At the request of the church and with respect to the 100-year partnership of the Y, the church, and the Fauntleroy community, immediate decisions are on hold while discussion is under way about how this partnership might continue. Senior Minister Leah Atkinson Bilinski noted that, “In the years I have been here, I have witnessed the deep love Fauntleroy residents have for what has so long been the center of community engagement – the Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, Fauntleroy Church, and the Fauntleroy Y. We do not wish to lose the Fauntleroy Y, and from initial conversation, we understand that the Y also does not wish to lose its connection or legacy in this community. As conversation continues, the Y has assured us that it will seek community input. We also plan to do so and have already briefed Fauntleroy Community Association President Mike Dey.”

And here’s the YMCA’s statement:

The Fauntleroy YMCA is open and operating as usual. We appreciate your patience and thoughtful messages. Right now, we find ourselves at a crossroads with how we use our space at the Fauntleroy YMCA in a fiscally responsible and mission-impactful way – and we need our community’s input and support. We look forward to working with the Fauntleroy church and our community as we explore options. We will not make any hurried final decisions, especially considering our nearly 100-year legacy of serving the Fauntleroy community. We are currently in the process of reaching out to members for their collaboration and support. January is the kickoff of our annual membership drive, leading into our Annual Fund Drive in February. Now is the perfect time for community to lean in to help revitalize our operations at the Fauntleroy Y. Please encourage your friends to join us on the road to our Annual Fund Drive kick-off as they begin their New Year’s resolution to take care of their health. Get involved with our upcoming fundraising campaign by emailing us at cking@seattleymca.org or by donating today to help us get started! If you have any other thoughts or ideas, we would love to hear them. Please email us at pr@seattleymca.org.

The Fauntleroy YMCA has long been co-managed with the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) in The Triangle. According to the Y’s website, the Fauntleroy location is currently open three mornings a week. Along with the Y, the Fauntleroy Church campus is also home to a preschool that is not affiliated with the church or Y.