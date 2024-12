(WSB photos, this afternoon)

Thanks for the tips. As announced, SDOT switched the traffic flow on the Admiral Way Bridge(s) again today – now it’s one outside lane each way, inside lanes blocked off for the next phase of the earthquake-resistance strengthening project. As also planned, the temporary crosswalk at 39th SW/Admiral Way has been removed as part of the change.

And Fairmount Avenue beneath the bridge remains closed until the end of construction, which SDOT says might not be until early summer.