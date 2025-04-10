HAPPENING NOW: First West Seattle Art Walk of spring!

5:15 PM: It’s West Seattle Art Walk night in dozens of places around the peninsula, either hosting artist receptions or offering food/drink specials to people out enjoying art! Tonight’s biggest spotlight is shining on Alki Beach (and the sun too, just as we arrived), where businesses have rejoined the Art Walk lineup for an incentive to invite people to the beach. Tonight five venues are participating, coordinated by the Alki Community Council, and they’re showing work by student artists from Alki Elementary. Above is from our first stop, Blue Moon Burgers; also participating at the beach tonight, West Seattle Arcade, Gary’s Place, Alki Hair Design, and the Log House Museum – our second stop:

You can see the list and map of tonight’s venues all over West Seattle here, and browse info about tonight’s artists and receptions – most of which are continuing until at least 8 pm – by going here.

6:10 PM: We stopped at the other Alki venues and discovered an adult artist at Gary’s Place:

Sibling West Seattle Arcade is featuring student art plus Naomi Benson‘s work:

And Alki Hair Design is also featuring the photography of Dené Miles:

Next month, after its late-April opening, Alki Coffee Company plans to join the Art Walk too.