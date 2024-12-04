COUNTDOWN: Two nights until you can help Our Lady of Guadalupe ‘Light Up the Night’ – and its tree – as ‘Good Tidings Festival’ begins

(WSB file photo)

A big holiday-season weekend is ahead in West Seattle – including the lighting of the city’s highest-elevation Christmas tree on Friday night, outside Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 35th/Myrtle. The lighting – with caroling, a food drive, Santa, and more – starts OLG’s three-day “Good Tidings Festival” – here’s the announcement we received:

Friday-LIGHT UP THE NIGHT, 6 pm-8 pm – Pizza for sale, kids craft tables, holiday gift and bake sale, singing of carols, lighting the tree, story time with Santa & hot chocolate & cookies!

Fri. 6-8 pm, Sat. 4-8 pm & Sunday 9 am-1 pm- HOLIDAY GIFT SALE. The sale will feature ethically sourced gifts and food, including chocolates, garden décor, nativities, jewelry, holiday décor, scarves and more. By buying Ethical Trade, you support the efforts of skilled farmers and artisans, empower communities, and affirm the dignity of the workers. The proceeds from the sale will benefit Our Lady of Guadalupe’s Outreach efforts in our community.

Sunday, 11 am – 1:30 pm – Feast Day Mass and Fiesta. Join us for Mass as we celebrate our Feast Day. The OLG Student Body will portray the Guadalupe story at the Mass and followed by our annual “Fiesta” – a delicious lunch hosted by the Multicultural Ministry and the Knights of Columbus. We will also have a “bouncy house” to keep our little ones occupied as we share conversation and community with our friends and parishioners.