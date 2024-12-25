25 possibilities for your West Seattle Saturday

Two-part list again today! First, the list from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

(Mel’s family with Santa at CAPERS on December 14)

SELFIES WITH SANTA AT CAPERS: Details here – last chance today – 8:30-11 am with “Santa Tony”! And while you’re there, visit the CAPERS Giving Tree so it has all the gifts needed by tomorrow’s deadline. (4525 California SW; WSB sponsor)

GET BAKING: “The Christmas People will once again be collecting home-made Christmas Cookies at West Seattle Coworking, 9030 35th Avenue SW, beginning Sunday, December 22, 1 to 4 PM.. Monday, 23rd and Tuesday 24th from 10 AM .to 4 PM Cookies may also be dropped off at our main kitchen location, Artisan Community Kitchen, 10836 East Marginal Way S.,Tukwila, Saturday, Dec. 21 through Tuesday, Dec. 24: 9 AM to 5 PM. We are hoping for 9000 cookies which will be assorted and distributed daily to 12 shelters and centers. Also food preparers and drivers are needed. Questions? Call Fred Hutchinson and Ruth Bishop, co-founders. 206-719-4979″

BUSKING CAROLERS: At California/Alaska again today, 11 am-1 pm, We Carollers 3, “busking on the corner at the future Molly Moon’s, collecting monetary donations for the WS and WC food banks. This group has been Busking for the food banks for about 16 *years*!”

ARTIST POP-UP: 11 am-5 pm, Alizah Olivas at CAPERS (4525 California SW).

NORTHSTAR TRADING CO. POPUP: Longtime Pike Place Market vendor closing shop and selling sheepskin creations at a West Seattle pop-up, 12-4 pm – details here. (7138 30th SW)

“SNOWED IN (AGAIN)”: 3 pm and 7:30 pm performances of ArtsWest‘s holiday show – here’s the ticket link. (4711 California SW) – last chance to see it, as Sunday’s closing performance is already sold out.

ASTRA LUMINA: The illuminated walk at Seattle Chinese Garden on Puget Ridge continues. 5 pm and later entry times; ticket cost varies. (6000 16th SW)

FESTIVAL OF TREES & CHRISTMAS CONCERT: Christmas concert at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), 7 pm, with optional 6 pm tree viewing: “Enjoy a free performance of seasonal music for choir, soloists, and instrumentalists in the sanctuary. Fellowship Hall will be open an hour before for viewing of the Festival of Trees.” Bring non-perishable food to donate for “vote(s)” on your favorite tree(s)!

(Friday sunset, photographed by Bruce Gaumond)

****Now, everything ELSE that’s happening, non-holiday! (Got something to add for today/tonight? Text 206-293-6302 – thank you!)****

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) at 8 am for the regular Saturday morning run.

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free community meditation, 9 am at Inner Alchemy‘s sanctuary/studio (3618 SW Alaska)

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am – “This is a free, weekly, in-person active writing group grounded in the Amherst Writers and Artists method. It is a safe, critique-free space. Writers of all levels welcome, 16 and up.” Our calendar listing has location and RSVP info.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

SOLSTICE CEREMONY: 12 pm-2 pm, “Solstice Spiral – Community Ceremony for the Light and the Dark” at Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska). $55; tickets here.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm – see the newest exhibit, about the West Duwamish Greenbelt! (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER OPEN: The center is also open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM: Open 1-6 pm in the north lot of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), last day before a holiday break.

SOLSTICE SUNSET WATCH: Join educator/expert skywatcher Alice Enevoldsen for her quarterly change-of-seasons sunset watch at Solstice Park, 3:45 pm. Free. A 15+-year tradition! (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW, top of slope)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: “Join us for a special performance by West Seattle’s own Ashton Hart Decker! Starting the night will be Vito from Vito and the One Eyed Jacks. Music at 5:00, $5 per person or $10 per family.” (3803 Delridge Way SW)

HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL: West Seattle HS hosts Kingston, girls’ varsity at 7, boys’ varsity at 8:30. (3000 California SW)

EVENING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Roo Forrest and Friends, 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ OV1. (4547 California SW)

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: 10 pm start time for Saturday singing at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

