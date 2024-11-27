WHALES: Transient orcas in the area

Just in via text (206-293-6302 is our 24/7 number) from Kersti Muul, transient orcas heading north from the south end of Blake Island. She says they’re the T37a’s ad the T99s. Let us know if you see them!
West Seattle, Washington
27 Wednesday
Just in via text (206-293-6302 is our 24/7 number) from Kersti Muul, transient orcas heading north from the south end of Blake Island. She says they’re the T37a’s ad the T99s. Let us know if you see them!
Went back side of Blake but will be popping out soon.
