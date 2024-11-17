WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 14 options, including special book-club event, bonus music, clothing drive!

(Seen during Saturday night’s low-low tide at Lowman Beach – photo by Jason Grotelueschen)

Here’s what’s up, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more listings) and newly launched WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY: Until 10 am, this morning’s high “king” tide has led to an alert for “minor coastal flooding.”

SWIM IN THE SOUND: At 9:30 am, dive into the weekly group plunge into Puget Sound off Alki – meet at Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet for today’s run at 9 am at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: As usual, open 10 am-2 pm, with almost-winter produce, plus beverages, baked goods, flowers, cheese, fish, meat, prepared food, nuts, candy, condiments, more. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

JET CITY LABS SMALL-BIZ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, pop in to see who’s selling what today. (4547 California SW)

WEEKEND IN THE STACKS – READING EVENT: West Seattle Book Club invites you to a special event 10:30 am to 12:30 pm today, either at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW) or High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond) – bring your own book or borrow one at the library of your choice. Our calendar listing also includes info on specials at nearby businesses.

CAPERS’ HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE: 11 am-5 pm, second day of the holiday open house enticing you into CAPERS (4525 California SW; WSB sponsor), featuring holiday magic, refreshments, more.

ALKI UCC DONATION DRIVE: 11 am-3 pm in the front courtyard at 6115 SW Hinds – here’s what they’re looking for:

This month’s priority: rain gear/warm clothing, particularly coats for men, and NEW SOCKS, SOCKS, SOCKS! Also needed: Non-perishable food, men’s work clothing, hygiene items and outdoor gear: tents, tarps, blankets, etc. Donations are distributed through the Westside Interfaith Network (WIN) Saturday lunch, hosted in White Center. Deepest gratitude to our community for your generous support of our neighbors in need.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Fall is project time. Need a tool to make yours happen? Borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

LADIES MUSICAL CLUB: 3 pm concert at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW). See the program here.

ASTRA LUMINA: The illuminated walk at Seattle Chinese Garden on Puget Ridge is back. 5 pm and later entry times, tickets $23 and up. (6000 16th SW)

LIVE MUSIC SUNDAY AT LOCOL KITCHEN AND BAR: 5:30-7:30 pm, Tomo Nakayama performs at Locöl (7902 35th SW), no cover, 21+.

CREATE A SCULPTED ANIMAL: 6 pm at the Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW) – check to see if they’re still signing up participants.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Sunday night music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW) – 8-10 pm.

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that should be listed on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring – and/or in our Holiday Guide? Just email us the basics – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!