WEST SEATTLE SCENES: Tidal extremes

Thanks to Don Brubeck for the photo! Sandbags ring Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza just in case the first round of fall/winter “king tides” slops up onto the plaza, as high-tide waters have done in the past (2022, for example). They’ll peak at 12.6 feet just before 7:30 am Monday (providing no meteorological factor pushes the tides higher). The flip side of king tides: Mega-low tides, and we’re expecting another one tonight, -3.5 feet just before 11 pm, even lower than the one that inspired last night’s beach-naturalists event at Constellation Park:

Thanks to Marty Westerman for that photo as beach visitors explored the shore on Friday night. Commenter Camille offered this view of exposed sealife under a blacklight:

The next wave of king tides/mega-low tides accompanies the December 15 full moon, including 12.8-foot high tides on December 16-17.