PHOTOS: King tide swamps West Seattle shores

Though the tide tables showed the 8:40 am “king tide” this morning would be slightly lower than yesterday, with the atmospheric conditions, the tide instead rose higher. The first three photos are from Deb Holbrook – above, the Alki Bathhouse, below, Statue of Liberty Plaza and the completely swamped beach:

(added) Also from Alki, Zach Wolpa‘s photo shows the west end of the promenade:

At Fauntleroy, as Elizabeth pointed out in her note with the photo below, this tide is a reminder of why the ferry dock needs to be higher when rebuilt (as is part of Washington State Ferries‘ plan):

She also sent this photo from the mouth of Fauntleroy Creek:

Adding more … As shown here, high tide was at least two feet higher than expected.