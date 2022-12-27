West Seattle, Washington

27 Tuesday

PHOTOS: King tide swamps West Seattle shores

December 27, 2022 9:34 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle beaches | West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

Though the tide tables showed the 8:40 am “king tide” this morning would be slightly lower than yesterday, with the atmospheric conditions, the tide instead rose higher. The first three photos are from Deb Holbrook – above, the Alki Bathhouse, below, Statue of Liberty Plaza and the completely swamped beach:

(added) Also from Alki, Zach Wolpa‘s photo shows the west end of the promenade:

At Fauntleroy, as Elizabeth pointed out in her note with the photo below, this tide is a reminder of why the ferry dock needs to be higher when rebuilt (as is part of Washington State Ferries‘ plan):

She also sent this photo from the mouth of Fauntleroy Creek:

Adding more … As shown here, high tide was at least two feet higher than expected.

2 Replies to "PHOTOS: King tide swamps West Seattle shores"

  • Gill & Alex December 27, 2022 (9:59 am)
    Very impressive high tide. Luckily, the wind held off. Thanks for the photos.

  • Ryan Caple December 27, 2022 (9:59 am)
