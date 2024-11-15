TONIGHT: Explore nighttime low-low tide in West Seattle with beach naturalists

(February 2023 photo sent by Sara)

Thanks to Midi for the heads-up on this, which wasn’t in our calendar: With a low-low tide of -3.1 feet expected at 10:17 pm, Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists will be out at Constellation Park (63rd/Beach Drive), 8-10 pm. Here’s their advice:

We recommend bringing a bright flashlight or headlamp, layering up to stay warm and wearing sturdy boots or shoes that have a good grip and can get wet. To help care for our marine environment, make sure to walk with gentle steps (there is life beneath your feet!) and observe animals where they are (that is their home!).

The event is free, all ages. Look for the naturalists’ canopy. (They won’t be there tomorrow night, but the tide will be even lower – out to -3.5 feet at 10:59 pm.