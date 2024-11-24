WEEK AHEAD: West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays just days away!

Shortly after Thanksgiving, two-plus weeks of West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays festivities (co-sponsored by WSB) begin. Here are the dates you’ll want to get on your calendar:

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30: Small Business Saturday! We always say EVERY day should be Small Business (Whatever)day, but there’s a national movement attached to this one, so join the party and shop your local indies.

(Better As Brass, WSB video from 2023)

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5: Shop Late in The Junction with special sights and sounds – The Silver Belles will carol, Better As Brass will play holiday favorites, Elves will be out and about, and the West Seattle Book Club will be reading at venues inside and outside The Junction.

(Tree lighting, WSB video from 2023)

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7 – The BIG night! 4-8 pm, this year’s Holiday Festival features the tree lighting in Junction Plaza Park, plus vendors at the Night Market, pet costume contest, Santa, singers, beer garden, and more on SW Alaska between 42nd and California. (See the full schedule here.)

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10-MONDAY, DECEMBER 23: DIY photos in a holiday wonderland at Curious Kidstuff (4740 California SW), noon-5 pm.

(Silver Belles, WSB video from 2023)

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12: 5 pm “till late,” Holiday Art Walk and Shop Late in The Junction – Santa, The Silver Belles, and The Art of Music.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14: Santa Photos at Curious Kidstuff (noon-3 pm) and John L. Scott (11 am-2 pm)

(Donated coats, WSB photo from 2023)

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 15: Cocoa and Coat Drive with the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle at the Farmers Market’s south end (California/Alaska), 10 am-1:30 pm.

Lots of individual businesses and organizations will have special events throughout the season too – if yours is among them, please send us info for our West Seattle Holiday Guide, if you haven’t already – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!