Water break in Arbor Heights

Thanks to AKM for the report, confirmed by the Seattle Public Utilities water-problem map:

There is an emergency water outage in Arbor Heights on 40th Avenue SW that impacts about 60 people. I noticed no water pressure at my house about 1 hour ago and called Seattle Public Utilities and later checked the SPU outage map, and both sources (human and Internet) confirmed that we are experiencing an emergency water outage. The location of the outage, according to the SPU outage map, is 10218 40TH AVE SW. This is where an old house was torn down and new construction on a small multi-family project has been under way. Another neighbor went down there and also said there is where the water repair is in progress. SPU advised that we not turn on any of the appliances and also not flush the toilets until this problem has been resolved.