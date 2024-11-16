VOLLEYBALL: West Seattle High School wins district championship; Chief Sealth IHS season ends at state

Story and photos by Tracy Burrows

Special to West Seattle Blog

Tonight’s Class 3A District 2 volleyball championship game at Lakeside School featured a matchup for the ages. The West Seattle High School volleyball team came into the game determined to win the program’s first-ever district championship. Their opponents, Renton’s Liberty High School Patriots, were riding high after pulling off an improbable upset in their semi-final game against the #1 seeded Seattle Prep team earlier in the day.

The Wildcats broke the WSHS district championship drought, making history by defeating Liberty 3-0. The girls played in their signature loose and joyful style, and the outcome of the match was never seriously in doubt. The team has had its ups and downs this season, but as head coach Scott Behrbaum said, “What matters most is to be playing well when it counts, and we are doing that.”

The Wildcats played smothering defense, with several dramatic blocks and clutch digs.



​

Westside’s district championship win likely will lead to a more favorable seed at next week’s 3A State Tournament in Yakima. The tournament matches will take place on Friday and Saturday, November 22 and 23.

SEALTH’S SEASON ENDS AT STATE

Meanwhile, the #10 seed Chief Sealth International High School Seahawks volleyball team wrapped up its season on Saturday afternoon by defeating Toppenish to capture 7th place in the Class 2A State Tournament at the Yakima Sun Dome. The match was a nailbiter, with Sealth winning 3-2. Sealth played catch-up all match, losing the first and third sets. They squeaked out the win in a match where every set was decided by 3 or fewer points. The final-set scores were 23-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-23, and 15-12.