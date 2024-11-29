Trees, tunes, shopping, more for your West Seattle Friday

Here’s what’s happening around West Seattle and vicinity today, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and our Holiday Guide:

(Wreaths at Holy Rosary Tree Lot)

HOLY ROSARY TREE LOT: This year’s Holy Rosary Tree Lot, on the north side of the campus, is scheduled to open today. Part of the proceeds go to local nonprofits.

Open Friday, November 29th through Tuesday, December 17th.

HOURS

Opening day: Friday: 9 am – 9 pm

Monday – Thursday: 4 pm – 8 pm

Friday: 4 pm – 9 pm

Saturday & Sunday: 9 am – 9 pm

(Off 42nd SW north of SW Genesee)

PINS FOR THE PANTRY: 13-year-old Nathan Tavel is doing a bowling fundraiser for both the West Seattle Food Bank and the White Center Food Bank called “Pins for the Pantry.” Go to www.nathantavelbowling.com to pledge. He’s bowling for an hour today, before the bowling alley opens, and he will raise money based on his pin total for that one hour. You can pledge up until 10 am today; he bowls 10-11 am.

INDOOR PLAY: Need an indoor place for your little one to play on this chilly day? 10 am-11:30 am, you’re welcome to “Stay ‘n’ Play” at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

DUWAMISH LONGHOUSE NATIVE ART MARKET: This is your annual chance to buy from Native artists and crafters the weekend after Thanksgiving. 10 am-5 pm daily through Sunday. Food vendors too. And now there’s more parking! (4705 West Marginal Way SW)

JET CITY LABS’ SMALL-BIZ MARKET: Today is the first date, 10 am-2 pm, that you can stop in to see who’s selling what at Jet City Labs for all your holiday needs, whims, and dreams! (4547 California SW)

BLACK FRIDAY AT THUNDER ROAD GUITARS: Deals in-person and online PLUS the Dick’s burgers-and-shakes truck on site for Friday buyers, noon-2 pm. See full preview here. (6400 California SW)

MOUNTAIN TO SOUND OUTFITTERS SALE: 15 percent off all weekend in honor of their 15 years in business. (3602 SW Alaska)

SSC GARDEN CENTER: “Garden Center will be closed Thursday-Saturday November 28th-30th. We will reopen with poinsettias, holiday swags and more on December 5th!”

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the home of West Seattle’s history, noon-4 pm. (61st SW & SW Stevens)

QI GONG AT VIVA ARTS: 12:15 pm-12:45 pm Fridays. More info in our calendar listing. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM: “The Northwest Wine Academy Tasting Room will be OPEN on Black Friday-Small Business Saturday November 29th-30th 1-6 pm for our 72$ case sale! Come by for this opportunity to enjoy our 2016 and 2017 vintages for $72 for 12 bottles!” – in the north lot of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

VISCON CELLARS: Season’s just right for the ambience of this cozy tasting room/wine bar, open for wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm – at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Acoustic guitarist Lew Jones live at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover.

HANSEROTH TWINS AT EASY STREET: Performance, meet and greet, and signing, 7 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW).

AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

THE SLAGS: Live at West Seattle Brewing (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW), 8:30 pm, no cover.

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ B——– tonight! (4547 California SW)

JARAY’S DJ: 9 pm, DJ Buzsy at Jaray’s Lounge (2216 SW Orchard).

Are we missing anything? If you have something else to add to our event lists, calendar, and/or Holiday Guide, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!