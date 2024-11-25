BLACK FRIDAY: Deals and Dick’s at Thunder Road Guitars

(2023 photo courtesy Thunder Road Guitars)
Thunder Road Guitars (WSB sponsor) is bringing back the Dick’s Drive-In burgers-and-shakes truck on Black Friday (this Friday, November 29)! Here’s the TRG announcement:
This Black Friday Weekend is going to be LEGENDARY! For the first time ever, Thunder Road Guitars Seattle & Portland are offering:
-20% OFF select new, used, and vintage guitars, amplifiers, and pedals!
-Shop online at www.thunderroadguitars.com with code BLACKFRIDAY20 to save big!
-Or visit us in-store in West Seattle or Portland to snag these epic deals.
BONUS: At our West Seattle location, the DICK’S DRIVE-IN Truck will be on-site Friday from 12-2 pm! Treat yourself to lunch with purchase of any item in store. Guitars + burgers = Black Friday done right!
Hurry! Sale runs Black Friday Weekend only. Some exclusions apply, so call or email for details.
In West Seattle, Thunder Road Guitars is at 6400 California SW in Morgan Junction.
Anyone else with Black Friday festivities? Email – westseattleblog@gmail.com – or text – 206-293-6302 – us so we can add to our West Seattle Holiday Guide – thanks!
