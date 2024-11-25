BLACK FRIDAY: Deals and Dick’s at Thunder Road Guitars

(2023 photo courtesy Thunder Road Guitars)

Thunder Road Guitars (WSB sponsor) is bringing back the Dick’s Drive-In burgers-and-shakes truck on Black Friday (this Friday, November 29)! Here’s the TRG announcement:

This Black Friday Weekend is going to be LEGENDARY! For the first time ever, Thunder Road Guitars Seattle & Portland are offering:

-20% OFF select new, used, and vintage guitars, amplifiers, and pedals!

-Shop online at www.thunderroadguitars.com with code BLACKFRIDAY20 to save big!

-Or visit us in-store in West Seattle or Portland to snag these epic deals.

BONUS: At our West Seattle location, the DICK’S DRIVE-IN Truck will be on-site Friday from 12-2 pm! Treat yourself to lunch with purchase of any item in store. Guitars + burgers = Black Friday done right!

Hurry! Sale runs Black Friday Weekend only. Some exclusions apply, so call or email for details.