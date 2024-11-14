West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash(es) on westbound West Seattle Bridge

November 14, 2024 10:42 am
10:42 AM: Emergency responders are headed toward what might be two separate crashes toward the end of the westbound West Seattle Bridge – one pickup truck reported to have hit a pole, another reported to have hit the median. If you’re headed this way, you might consider an alternate route, or exiting the bridge before you get to the last stretch.

10:45 AM: No injuries reported so far. But this may affect eastbound traffic too, which will have to be blocked off to reset the median barrier – an SDOT crew is being summoned for that.

11:18 AM: Currently “one lane blocked eastbound and one blocked westbound,” police have told dispatch. And eastbound will be fully closed eastbound shortly for the barrier reset.

