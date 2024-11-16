West Seattle, Washington

16 Saturday

41℉

HAPPENING NOW: Every artist has a story at C & P Coffee’s Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair

November 16, 2024 11:30 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Holidays | West Seattle news | WS culture/arts

(WSB photos by Tracy Record)

As highlighted in today’s event list, the Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) is on until 2 pm. And if you stop to talk with the artists, you’ll find everyone has a story. For painter Cleopatra Cutler, this is her first time at the fair:

For painter Jennifer Carrasco, it’s her last time. She is offering cards, as well as prints of fanciful scenes showing horses she had painted on a Spokane carousel come to life, from an unfinished children’s book she wrote – telling the story of their wild times after hours:

Angie Marcelynas from The Little Merle has jewelry that’s recycled art, transforming tidbits of items that once had another purpose:

Corie‘s Hello Image wood art is created with lasers:

And Molly Donovan‘s Cashmere Creatures are billed as “emotional support” – eminently huggable:

Other artists are there too – with holiday gift possibilities, or maybe just something to treat yourself to.

Share This

No Replies to "HAPPENING NOW: Every artist has a story at C & P Coffee's Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.