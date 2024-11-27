FOLLOWUP: Camp Long reopening today, 2+ weeks post-fire

(WSB photo, last Saturday)

Just announced by Seattle Parks, two weeks and two days after flames blamed on an arsonist tore through the Camp Long lodge, the park reopens today:

oday, Wednesday, November 27, Camp Long reopens to the public. The lodge remains closed & fenced off but the park is open. The bathrooms are currently offline because their waterline is connected to the lodge, & there are porta-a-potties on site. The park hours are Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 am-6 pm.

We’re continuing to check with Parks about decisions regarding the lodge’s future. Damage to the lodge and two cabins vandalized the same night was estimated at $1.2 million.