West Seattle, Washington

27 Wednesday

44℉

FOLLOWUP: Camp Long reopening today, 2+ weeks post-fire

November 27, 2024 10:36 am
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle fires | West Seattle news | West Seattle parks

(WSB photo, last Saturday)

Just announced by Seattle Parks, two weeks and two days after flames blamed on an arsonist tore through the Camp Long lodge, the park reopens today:

oday, Wednesday, November 27, Camp Long reopens to the public. The lodge remains closed & fenced off but the park is open. The bathrooms are currently offline because their waterline is connected to the lodge, & there are porta-a-potties on site. The park hours are Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 am-6 pm.

We’re continuing to check with Parks about decisions regarding the lodge’s future. Damage to the lodge and two cabins vandalized the same night was estimated at $1.2 million.

Share This

3 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Camp Long reopening today, 2+ weeks post-fire"

  • Josh November 27, 2024 (10:46 am)
    Reply

    Wouldn’t it have been nice if our council member Rob Saka was as eager to seek out the up to $2 million to repair the lodge as he was to secure up to $2 million to remove safety infrastructure along Delridge. I really look forward to being rid of this person who is using our office for his personal preferences. Hopefully by the time he is up for election the lodge will be prioritized and fixed. I hope more citizens start paying attention to how this guy is using our seat and get more active in resisting his misappropriating our taxes for his personal benefit. 

  • Alki resident November 27, 2024 (10:51 am)
    Reply

    How is the investigation going? It’s been crickets since the fire. It would be nice if detectives made an announcement about the progress in finding out who was up to this destruction. Our community deserves transparency. 

  • Justin November 27, 2024 (11:09 am)
    Reply

    I’ve always thought since it was announced $1.2M in damage is *not that much* in the grand scheme of things. It’s also hilarious that it’ll cost roughly half as much to restore a West Seattle historic landmark, as it does to remove a curb on Delridge. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.