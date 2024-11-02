ELECTION 2024: Where to take your ballot

That’s the newest of West Seattle’s four King County Elections dropboxes, installed earlier this year on the west side of the 6400 block of California SW, by Morgan Junction Park. The dropboxes are open around the clock until 8 pm (sharp!) on Tuesday night – don’t roar up at 8:01 and expect a grace period. The other three, north to south, are:

South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) – 6000 16th SW, drive onto campus from south entrance on northbound 16th, If you’re driving or riding, this one brings your best chance of getting out of your car or off your bike to quickly deposit your ballot,

The Junction – South side of SW Alaska, east of 44th SW – the West Seattle Junction Association says traffic control is expected to be in place by 12:30 pm Tuesday

High Point Library – south side of SW Raymond just east of 35th SW

For those in southernmost West Seattle, the dropbox at White Center Library (1409 SW 107th) may be convenient. It’s on the east side of the building, off the parking lot. And of course, you can return your ballot via USPS mail – but ensure it’s postmarked Tuesday or sooner,

P.S. As of this morning, 48.7 percent of Seattle voters’ ballots had been received by KC Elections; here’s how to track the status of yours. … And our Election Night party list is up to five.