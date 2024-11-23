DEVELOPMENT: How should Seattle’s Design Review program – once the main venue for public comment on projects – change?

(From second Early Design Guidance packet for the CVS project in 2015)

Seattle’s Design Review program is a shadow of its former self already – take a look at the city’s project-review calendar, empty as of our check while writing this story. It’s been criticized for adding time and money to projects. But over the years, it’s also been the main channel through which some not-so-great projects have eventually died – two examples in our archives, the standalone Petco store (and parking lot) once planned where the Rally live/work/townhouse complex sits at California/Charlestown, and the standalone CVS store (and parking lot) once planned (rendering above) where the Maris mixed-use building went up at 4722 Fauntleroy Way SW. The last Southwest Design Review Board meeting in our archives was almost a year ago. So what should the program’s future be? You have less than a wee to let the city know via a survey:

Design review changes are coming to the City of Seattle. Please tell us your thoughts by November 27:

Design review is currently required for most new larger buildings in the City of Seattle. It includes public notice with the ability for neighborhoods to comment on the appearance of new buildings. City of Seattle Staff and volunteer Design Review Boards review new buildings to make sure they meet the Design Guidelines.

Recent changes to Washington State law require us to make changes to Seattle’s Design Review program.

SEVA Workshop is asking for people’s feedback on several topics, including:

-Which areas of Seattle should require Design Review for new construction

-Which types of new construction should go through Design Review

-When and how people can comment on new construction projects

-How to update the Design Guidelines to be easier to understand

-How adding incentives for new construction could improve equity

Some of the possible design review program changes could include:

-Limiting projects to only one public meeting,

-Streamlining the Design Review process to be quicker and less costly for applicants, and

-Reducing the number of projects that are required to go through Design Review (if new construction does not require design review, then most new buildings will not include any public comment period or public notice)

SDCI’s goal is to update the Design Review program before the Washington state’s House Bill 1293 deadline of June 30, 2025.

Take the Design Review Program community survey and add your voice to help shape the future of Seattle. The survey closes November 27.