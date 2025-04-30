SUMMER CAMP: Learn about orcas with Killer Whale Tales

If your summer-camp plans aren’t entirely locked in yet, here’s a unique opportunity – one week to learn about orcas with West Seattle-based nonprofit Killer Whale Tales:

Calling all young ocean adventurers! This summer, get ready to dive deep into the world of the endangered Southern Resident Killer Whales (SRKW) at an exciting, action-packed week-long camp designed to spark curiosity, foster teamwork, and inspire the next generation of marine scientists, conservationists, and storytellers.

Led by Jeff Hogan, Executive Director of Killer Whale Tales, this hands-on, immersive camp will transform campers into real-life researchers, equipping them with the skills to decode orca data, crack the mystery of marine ecosystems, and tackle real-world conservation challenges. Through a mix of role-playing, creative problem-solving, and epic science games, participants will:

– Investigate real orca research data and practice field techniques like professional scientists.

– Learn how orcas communicate, form family bonds, and work together—just like a pod!

– Explore the impact humans have on the ocean, and brainstorm wild solutions to protect these majestic creatures.

– Join thrilling, hands-on games that simulate the challenges and triumphs of saving wildlife.

“This camp is more than just a summer break—it’s a chance for campers to become ocean heroes, empowered to make a real difference," says Jeff Hogan. "They’ll walk away with a deep connection to orcas and a ton of new knowledge to share with friends and family.”

Perfect for future marine biologists, ocean lovers, and curious minds, this camp is a splashing good time full of hands-on learning, new friendships, and conservation action. Spaces are limited, so sign up soon to secure your spot in the adventure of a lifetime!

Dates: July 14th-18th

Location: Westside School,

Register at: westsideschool.org/about-westside-school/summer-camp