Coffee fundraiser, Firefighter. Story Time, low-low tide, school-board Q&A, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(River Otter, photographed at Constellation Park by James Hiersche)

Here’s our list of your possibilities for the rest of your Wednesday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

COFFEE FUNDRAISER: Through 5 pm, the drive-up/ride-up/walk-up coffee stand West Bay (2255 Harbor SW) is donating part of today’s proceeds to the West Seattle High School ASB!

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Meet at 47th/Fauntleroy at 10 am for this free guided walk in Lincoln Park.

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at the bookstore’s new location. (4522 California SW)

REJUVENATE YOGA: Weekly class at Viva Arts, 1:30 pm. Drop-in. $20. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

LOW-LOW TIDE: As noted in last night’s story, today’s low tide is mega-low, -3.4 feet just before 1:30 pm.

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: All levels welcome, 2-4:30 pm at The Missing Piece (35th/Roxbury).

FIREFIGHTER STORY TIME AT DELRIDGE LIBRARY: Bring kids 0-5 to meet firefighters and learn about fire safety, 3 pm at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW).

SPORTS: No game/matches on local fields on the Metro League schedule today.

HOMEWORK HELP: 4-7:30 pm drop-in help at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), free.

TALK WITH SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS: Seattle Public Schools> board members are touring the city for “community engagement” events, and tonight brings the one in West Seattle, 5:30-7 pm at Denny International Middle School (2701 SW Kenyon), in the library.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix it instead of discarding it! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: All are welcome at the group’s weekly meetup, 6-8 pm at Great American Diner & Bar. (4752 California SW).

FREE GROUP RUN: All runners, all levels, are invited to join the weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run – meet at the shop by 6:15 pm.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

KUNDALINI YOGA & GONG BATH: 7 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska), $35.

MUSIC BINGO: Play at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 3: Three West Seattle trivia locations on our Wednesday list: Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm … Quiz Night also starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW), all ages until 10 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: Ready for the spotlight? 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Got something coming up that’s open to the community? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! we*************@***il.com – thank you!