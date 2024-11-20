CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Charging documents in four robberies including two West Seattle holdups reveal possible links to three more

The three suspects arrested Friday night, hours after a robbery rampage including two West Seattle holdups, are now charged. And documents accompanying the charges say two of them are under investigation for three West Seattle 7-11 robberies, too. And those documents confirm the “11-year-old” is actually a few years older.

First – 21-year-old Tyzavius Holmes of Top Hat and 19-year-old Amarri Lard of Auburn are each charged with four counts of first-degree robbery for the four holdups on Friday morning, including the Space Age gas station at 35th/Holden and the Fauntleroy Shell station; the last one is the one for which the charging documents feature these images (and many others from the series).

The charging documents say Holmes had only been out of jail a month in relation to other matters:

Mr. Holmes’s criminal history includes convictions for Theft of Motor Vehicle (2024); Possession of Stolen Property in the Second Degree (2024); Identity Theft in the Second Degree (2024); Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree (Juvenile – 2021 x2); Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the Second Degree (Juvenile – 2019); Robbery in the First Degree (Juvenile – 2019); Residential Burglary (Juvenile – 2018); Assault in the Fourth Degree (2024); Theft in the Third Degree (2024 x2; Juvenile – 2018); and Vehicle Prowling in the Second Degree (2024). Mr. Holmes was released from the King County Jail on October 11, 2024, after being sentenced for three felonies and four gross misdemeanors.

Lard had no conviction history, prosecutors say. The probable-cause documents filed with the charging papers say the two also are suspected in the November 2nd Admiral 7-11 robbery, the November 7th Junction 7-11 robbery, and the November 13th Avalon 7-11 robbery; those cases are still being reviewed for possible charges. Adult suspects Lard and Holmes remain in jail in lieu of $400,000 bail, with arraignment set for December 4.

The juvenile suspect is described in these documents as 13, not 11, in line with what we found when researching his background earlier this week (as reported here) – he turns 14 tomorrow. He’s charged (as a juvenile, so we are not publishing his name) with four counts of first-degree robbery plus one count of making a false statement to a public official, for lying about his name and age after his arrest on Friday. He remains in secure detention pending arraignment tomorrow (Thursday).