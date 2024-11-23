Christmas Ship, Alki celebration, turkey giveaway, bake sale, bazaars, more for your pre-holiday West Seattle Saturday

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

It’s the weekend before Thanksgiving and the holiday happenings are taking over. First, our list from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, followed by today’s list from the regular Event Calendar:

EASTRIDGE CHURCH TURKEY GIVEAWAY: Hundreds of turkeys and bags of holiday-fixings groceries will be available outside the church at 39th/Oregon, starting at 9 am, continuing while they last. Details here

PEACE LUTHERAN BAKE SALE PLUS: “Yummies and Yarn bake sale +” is the church’s holiday event this year, at 39th/Thistle. 9 am-3 pm.

HOLIDAY BAZAAR AT ALKI CENTER “Alki Court #21, Order of Amaranth, is having their annual Craft Bazaar from 9 am to 4 pm. It will be held at the Alki Masonic Center at 4736 40th Ave SW and there is plenty of parking!!”

ARROWHEAD GARDENS HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR: Amazing handmade creations, every year! Office building on the east side of the complex at 9200 2nd SW, 10 am-3 pm.

ADMIRAL CHURCH CHRISTMAS MARKET: “Step into a German-style Christmas market right here in West Seattle! Enjoy a cup of hot cider and a soft pretzel while browsing our festively decorated booths. Discover that perfect one-of-a-kind gift created by a local artisan. Bring joy into your home with our handcrafted holiday decor. Find unique gifts for co-workers, teachers, and holiday hosts. And don’t miss our homemade cookies, pies, and holiday sweets. Relax and enjoy the enchanting spirit of Christmas, support Admiral Church’s important community work, and return home prepared for the festive season!” 10 am-4 pm. (4320 SW Hill)

ASTRA LUMINA: The illuminated walk at Seattle Chinese Garden on Puget Ridge continues. 5 pm and later entry times, ticket cost varies. (6000 16th SW)

CHRISTMAS SHIP, TWO STOPS: The Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship will make two West Seattle stops on its first night of the season. First, at Seacrest (new location), 1600 Harbor SW, 5:35 pm. Second, Alki Beach Park (usually near the Bathhouse), 8:35 pm, with a bonfire plus the special Alki Holiday Lights event presented by the Alki Community Council

ALKI HOLIDAY LIGHTS: 7-9 pm, so there’s lots of time to have fun before the Christmas Ship arrives at 8:35 pm – 10+ places to get freebies, three places to drop off donations for the West Seattle Food Bank, luminarias on the beach, more – look for the Alki Community Council info booth east of the Bathhouse.

“SNOWED IN (AGAIN)”: 7:30 pm performance of ArtsWest‘s holiday show – our calendar listing has the ticket link. (4711 California SW)

Now, everything else! (Are we missing anything for today/tonight? Text 206-293-6302 – thank you!)

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) at 8 am for the regular Saturday morning run.

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free community meditation, 9 am at Inner Alchemy‘s home studio (3618 SW Alaska)

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: You’re invited to join others for a walk in Lincoln Park (meet at 47th/Fauntleroy), 10 am.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Flowers are still blooming in some gardens, so keep working on yours! Student-grown plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am – “This is a free, weekly, in-person active writing group grounded in the Amherst Writers and Artists method. It is a safe, critique-free space. Writers of all levels welcome, 16 and up.” Our calendar listing has location and RSVP info.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm – see the newest exhibit, about the West Duwamish Greenbelt! (61st/Stevens)

‘GRATITUDE’ SOUND BATH EXPERIENCE: Noon-1 pm at Inner Alchemy‘s studio (3618 SW Alaska); get your ticket(s) here.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER OPEN: The center is also open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

MONTHLY SONG CIRCLE: 1-3 pm Soul Sisters song circle, no experience required; our calendar listing explains how to get location info.

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: The tasting room/wine bar is open 1-6 pm with student-produced wines and “affordable eats” at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

THE DUSTY 45s AT EASY STREET: 7 pm, free in-store concert, all ages, celebrating The Dusty 45s‘ new album and vinyl release, as previewed here. (4559 California SW)

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: The Brews Brothers, 7 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

AT THE SKYLARK: Relocation benefit with Hayward Sun, Bobby Malvestuto, Deer Wave, Cesar Cuevas, doors at 7, music at 8, $10. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Shonuph. (4547 California SW)

JARAY’S DJ: 9 pm, DJ Buzsy at Jaray’s Lounge (2216 SW Orchard).

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Saturday singing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm.

West Seattle event coming up? If the community’s welcome, your event is welcome to a spot on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!