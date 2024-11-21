BIZNOTE: Emerald Water Anglers invites you to new space’s grand-opening celebration

(WSB photo – seen in new EWA space when it opened in late September)

When we first visited the new space for West Seattle’s only fishing-focused shop in September, Emerald Water Anglers (WSB sponsor), at 4707 California SW, proprietor Dave McCoy promised a proper grand-opening celebration later in the fall. That’s happening the next two days, Friday-Saturday, November 22-23. Here are some of the highlights announced by EWA:

We’ll be featuring presentations by: –LOC Waders, maker of revolutionary breathable waders like none other, introducing themselves to the West Coast via our new space. –Vision Fly Fishing spey rods, of which we’re proud to be the exclusive North American dealer. Let’s get one of these in your hands so you can experience it for yourself. –Patagonia, Bruce Skinner will be in store talking about what’s new for Patagonia in the upcoming season. To help get you excited for winter fishing and the year beyond, Dave McCoy will give presentations on fly fishing around Seattle on the 22nd and 23rd at 4 PM. We will also have resident tiers in store representing some of their favorite patterns. Capping off Friday’s festivities, Bill Marts, longtime friend, lifelong wild-fish advocate, influential fly angler, and industry professional will be celebrating his 80th birthday with us — and we invite all of you to join.

EWA’s hours are 10 am-6 pm Mondays through Saturdays, 11 am-5 pm Sundays.