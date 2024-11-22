West Seattle, Washington

MUSIC: The Dusty 45s new album out, with Easy Street show Saturday

November 22, 2024 9:12 pm
Four months after playing at West Seattle Summer Fest, a beloved West Seattle band has a new album out! The Dusty 45s have released “All the Beauty In Between,” produced by West Seattleite Johnny Nails. Saturday night, they celebrate with a live performance at 7 pm at Easy Street Records (free, all ages, as always) plus a vinyl release of the new album. Billy Joe Huels of The Dusty 45s tells us you also can stream the new album at thedusty45s.hearnow.com/all-the-beauty-in-between.

