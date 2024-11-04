BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: JaK’s Grill reveals moving timeline

Thanks for the tips on an update from the parent company of JaK’s Grill about their impending move:

We first wrote almost two months ago about a new tenant for the ex-Lodge space at 4209 SW Alaska; commenters said JaK’s Grill planned to move there from its original nearby location, and we soon discovered a permit filing confirming that. Now the parent company 509 Hospitality has revealed more in a newsletter update:

After nearly 25 years, JaK’s Grill West Seattle is moving across Alaska Street to the former Lodge space! This new location gives us the chance to bring you an even better dining experience in a bright, modern setting—while still staying in the neighborhood we love. Although we initially planned to renovate our current space, this opportunity felt like the perfect fit. We’ll keep things running through the transition, with a short closure in late March 2025 before reopening in early April. Come by our original spot before the move, and join us in April for the same great food and drinks in a refreshing environment.

The Lodge closed at the end of last year.