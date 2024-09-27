BIZNOTES: Ex-Lodge update, Emerald Water Anglers progress, PCC party

Three biznotes today:

EX-LODGE UPDATE: When we wrote two weeks ago about the “mystery” of who was moving into the former Lodge space at 4209 SW Alaska – described only as a restaurant – commenters said they’d been told that JaK’s Grill, currently barely half a block away, is the tenant. According to newly filed permit documents, they were correct. No other details yet.

EMERALD WATER ANGLERS PROGRESS: Speaking of Junction business moves – the new location for EWA, the ex-Bin 41 at 4707 California SW, is almost ready:

An employee there when we stopped by a short time ago says they’ll be “90 percent ready” by the time they host a West Seattle Junction Wine Walk (sold out!) stop at 5 pm tonight. Meantime, Emerald Water Anglers‘ original location at 42nd/Oregon remains open until the upcoming changeover.

PCC PARTY: You’re invited to a birthday party at PCC Community Markets West Seattle (2749 California SW; WSB sponsor) on Saturday, October 5. The store will celebrate PCC’s 35 years in West Seattle with “wine tastings and cake (plus) samples from local makers,” noon-4 pm that day. Also of note, it’s been almost exactly five years since PCC opened their current store on the ground floor of the mixed-use building at the old store’s site.