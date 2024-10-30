WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: ‘Nightmare’ returns; R & B’s preview

Two notes about places you might want to go on Halloween:

(File photo)

NIGHTMARE ON 44TH FINALE? David Williams says this might be the last year for his animatronic extravaganza in a yard on 44th SW, between Charlestown and Andover. Halloween night only, go see it, in case you never get another chance!

R & B’S PREVIEW: Back on October 5, we showed you the early edition of R & B‘s annual extravaganza on 47th between Hanford and Hinds. R & B have sent an update:

We said we had more to show you and we meant it. Here’s our “Dress Rehearsal” YouTube video! There will be Halloween videos playing on the Skeleton Theater and plenty of candy for the Trick o’ Treaters. Happy Halloween!

(No relation to the former Skeleton Theater that hung up its [bone] spurs after last year.)