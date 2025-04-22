CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Gunfire suspect kept in detention after first court appearance

The 15-year-old suspect arrested after last night’s 29th/Graham gunfire – with the help of a bystander – will remain in juvenile detention until at least his next hearing. King County Superior Court judge Joe Campagna presided at today’s hearing for the suspect, who is under investigation for possible charges including first-degree unlawful firearm possesson, unlawful weapon discharge, and reckless endangerment. Above is one of the photos sent to us by a nearby resident whose home was struck multiple times during last night’s gunfire. As updated here earlier today, police say they found 20 casings at the scene. We mentioned that investigators said the 15-year-old already had a conviction record; we obtained more on that from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He pleaded guilty in February to being one of four people who held up three convenience stores in Tukwila and Renton last July 18; he and other suspects were arrested in a stolen Kia Soul after a two-county pursuit that ended in Pierce County. He was ordered into a behavioral-health program as the main part of his sentence by the same judge mentioned above, Campagna. Documents say he was due for a check-in hearing in about two weeks. Instead, he’ll be back in court this Friday, answering any charges filed in this new case.