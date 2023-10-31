VIDEO: Skeleton Theatre’s hybrid finale, night 1

As mentioned here last week, after more than a decade and a half of animatronic Halloween shows – even an online-only pandemic production – the curtain is about to fall on Skeleton Theatre, forever. Tonight until 9 pm, and again 6-9 pm, this time it’s a sort of hybrid event: A very brief “performance” (video above) and then the chance to get up on stage, see behind the scenes, take pics with the skeletons. You can watch from backstage too. As the producers explain online, “Basically, you can watch the stuff we usually hide.”

Skeleton Theatre has been a Halloween tradition since 2006, masterminded by Chris Walker with a supporting crew of family and friends. (We’ve been covering it since year 2!) It’s in the front yard on the southwest corner of 36th/Hanford.