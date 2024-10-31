WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Lampshade-wearing package thief; repeat car prowls

From both ends of West Seattle, reader reports in Crime Watch:

THE PACKAGE THIEF WORE A LAMPSHADE: From Lisa:

I just arrived home to see that the Dyson headphones I ordered on Amazon were delivered and left on my front porch where the person in this video promptly stole it (three minutes after the delivery) I live on 14th & Trenton. I’ll be reaching out to Amazon to find out why they would leave something that expensive and will be filing a police report.

NORTH ADMIRAL CAR PROWL #1: Dave reports this happened early Tuesday: “Around midnight, a few cars on my block (SW Grayson between 50th and 51st) were rifled through. SPD responded pretty quickly and said that nearby blocks might have been targeted too. Thanks to two of my neighbors who heard noises, chased the people off, and called 911. SPD incident number is 2024-306519.”

MORE NORTH ADMIRAL CAR PROWLS: Then at least two more happened on Tuesday night. This is from Troy: