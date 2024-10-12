PHOTOS: Comet C/2023 A3, as seen from West Seattle

What a week it’s been for sights in the sky! First the aurora, then the sunset, now … Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS)! Thanks to everyone sending photos of the comet, visible around dusk in the west. Above, the first photo we received was from Lars Lindblad, at Me-Kwa-Mooks. Below, from James Tilley, at Alki Beach:

And this one is from Tracey Kipp (of WSB sponsor West Seattle Realty):

The comet’s visibility has been anticipated for months – skywatcher/educator Alice Enevoldsen talked about it at her fall-equinox sunset watch. Meantime, we’re checking the other photos that have come in – we’ll be adding more!