Aurora over West Seattle tonight? Maybe

As it gets dark, the factors remain promising for aurora visibility again! West Seattle skywatcher/educator Alice Enevoldsen has updated her aurora-viewing tips. West Seattle photographer Kevin Freitas sent a community invitation:

Join me tonight ~8:45pm down on Alki (64th & Alki) for some aurora viewing. This area has a great view to the north that’s relatively dark from city light pollution. Regardless, looking at photos from the east coast and elsewhere, this could be a good one and visible from wherever you are. I’ll be the guy in the bright yellow stocking cap. Bundle up because it could be cold down there!