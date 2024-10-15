New youth-sports training program, dine-out fundraiser, choir tryouts, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Elliott Bay through turning trees, photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s our list of what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly from our Event Calendar, where you can get a preview days, weeks, even months ahead

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) is open noon-8 pm today – drop in any time to see what’s on display for this year’s Southwest Artist Showcase.

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: Long-distance advocacy via handwritten postcards to be sent to voters in other states, with just three weeks to go until Election Day – drop in 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all welcome.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Lunch meeting at noon at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW), Program: “Kim Bogucki and Felisa Bryant of the IF Project that assists prisoners writing projects to help change their lives and reduce the cycle of recidivism.”

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

DINE OUT FOR WSHS FOOTBALL: 4-8 pm at West Wings (2329 California SW), both in-person and online orders count toward this fundraiser for West Seattle HS Football.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-7 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $10 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm tonight, play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: All runners welcome! Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

OPEN CHOIR REHEARSAL: As previewed here, the Boeing Employees Choir (which is actually open to all) is having an open rehearsal at 6:30 pm at American Legion Post 160 (3618 SW Alaska).

TOASTMASTERS 832: Join this online meeting, 6:30 pm, to work on your leadership and speaking skills.

MAKE POTTERY: Weekly 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! Tuesday nights bring Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four trivia options for Tuesday – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

HIGH-SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: One 7 pm home match – West Seattle HS vs. Ballard. (3000 California SW)

NEW TRAINING PROGRAM FOR TEEN ATHLETES: Open house tonight, 7:30 pm, at Seattle Strength and Performance (2942 SW Avalon Way; WSB sponsor):

We are so excited to announce the launch of our Youth Athletics program at SSP West Seattle. Our programs include mobility, power, speed/agility, strength, and conditioning training to help our athletes in every aspect of sports. These skills improve performance in team and individual sports, and how we train at SSP builds comfort in an athletic weight room environment so our athletes are prepared and ready for the next level and for a lifetime of healthy habits! We’re kicking things off with an Open House on Tuesday, October 15th, at 7:30 p.m. This is a chance for parents and athletes alike to learn more about our program, meet our coaches, see the facility, ask questions, and sign up for our special founding-member trial offer! For the time being, we are kicking off our program by welcoming our athletes 13 and older.

RSVP here if you’re going.

WEST SEATTLE PFLAG: Monthly meeting at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), 7:30 pm.

