UPDATE: Guardian One law-enforcement helicopter over West Seattle/White Center

October 11, 2024 10:57 pm
2 COMMENTS
 |   Helicopter | West Seattle news

10:57 PM: 911 got a call about racing on Harbor Avenue and Guardian One happened to overhear the dispatch, so volunteered to help with the response.

11:01 PM: After several circles, the helicopter has left our area, headed south.

11:10 PM: Now Guardian One is doing wide loops over South Delridge, White Center, and Arbor Heights. SPD radio is quiet; we’re checking KCSO.

11:18 PM: They’re doing a ground search too in the 22nd SW and SW 97th vicinity, but for what/who, we don’t yet know – except that it apparently involves looking for a car.

2 Replies to "UPDATE: Guardian One law-enforcement helicopter over West Seattle/White Center"

  • Deborah Wolf October 11, 2024 (11:07 pm)
    Reply

    Now it’s flying over my home near McLendan’s.  I wonder why? 

    • WSB October 11, 2024 (11:08 pm)
      Reply

      Yeah, I’m seeing that. Might be a KCSO case. Nothing happening on SPD radio right now.

