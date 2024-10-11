UPDATE: Guardian One law-enforcement helicopter over West Seattle/White Center

10:57 PM: 911 got a call about racing on Harbor Avenue and Guardian One happened to overhear the dispatch, so volunteered to help with the response.

11:01 PM: After several circles, the helicopter has left our area, headed south.

11:10 PM: Now Guardian One is doing wide loops over South Delridge, White Center, and Arbor Heights. SPD radio is quiet; we’re checking KCSO.

11:18 PM: They’re doing a ground search too in the 22nd SW and SW 97th vicinity, but for what/who, we don’t yet know – except that it apparently involves looking for a car.