Here’s what’s on our list for your West Seattle Tuesday

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) is open noon-8 pm today – drop in any time to see what’s on display for this year’s Southwest Artist Showcase.

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: Long-distance advocacy via handwritten postcards to be sent to voters in other states, with just three weeks to go until Election Day – drop in 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all welcome.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Lunch meeting at noon at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW), Program: “Nancy Ward of the World Justice Project, focused on “action to advance the rule of law.”

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-7 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $10 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm tonight, play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: All runners welcome! Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

OPEN CHOIR REHEARSAL: As previewed here, the Boeing Employees Choir (which is actually open to all) is having an open rehearsal at 6:30 pm at American Legion Post 160 (3618 SW Alaska).

MAKE POTTERY: Weekly 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! Tuesday nights bring Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four trivia options for Tuesday – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

SCHOOL-LEVIES INFO SESSION: As we’ve been reporting, Seattle Public Schools is proposing two major levies to go to voters in February, including the BEX VI levy with a proposed $50 million addition at Chief Sealth IHS. Tonight at 6:30 pm, the district is offering an online informational session; look for the link on this page pre-meeting (we’ll add it here when we get it, too).

HIGH-SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Two 7 pm home matches – West Seattle HS vs. Franklin (3000 California SW) and Chief Sealth IHS vs. Lincoln (2600 SW Thistle).

