HAPPENING NOW: Admiral Trick-or-Treating!

(WSB photos)

4:26 PM: The first big event of Hallo-weekend 2024 is happening now – from north to south throughout Admiral, businesses are welcoming costumed visitors with candy galore. The Admiral Neighborhood Association is coordinating this year’s candyfest, and it’s sweet. More pics later – and send us yours! westseattleblog@gmail.com is the best way to reach us. This is one of a half-dozen-plus trick-or-treat events (listed here) around the peninsula this year.

ADDED 5:22 PM: The scene above is from Admiral Theater, where they were handing out kid-size bags of popcorn as well as candy – and it was going out as fast as they could set it out! Around the area, it was a trick-or-treat traffic jam:

Tiny trick-or-treaters, too:

You still have time to go join the fun – till 7 pm.

Don’t forget to wander far and wide – toward West Seattle Grounds and Mioposto (WSB sponsor) in the north, and Little Donkey in the south.