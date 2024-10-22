WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Six trick-or-treat events

(WSB photo, 2023 Admiral trick-or-treating)

Feels like we have more Halloween/Hallo-weekend events in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar than ever – and we have more to add; you can scroll through what’s there already via this link. If your family’s main interest is in trick-or-treating, here are the big events:

ADMIRAL TRICK-OR-TREATING: 4-7 pm Friday (October 25). This spans a wider area than ever, according to the organizers at Admiral Neighborhood Association, from the South Admiral mini-business district (think Little Donkey, Alair, more) to North Admiral. You’ll find crossing guards in three spots too to help you get across California.

ALKI BEACH TRICK-OR-TREATING: Noon-2 pm Saturday (October 26). This spans the business district along the beach, from 63rd eastward. Info’s online at alkitrickortreat.com.

BEER GARDEN TRICK-OR-TREATING: All ages welcome at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 2-6 pm Saturday.

TRUNK-OR-TREAT: Hope Lutheran School invites everyone to trunk-or-treat in the lot across from the Hope North campus, 4100 SW Genesee, 6:30-8 pm Saturday.

JUNCTION TRICK-OR-TREATING: This is again combined with the West Seattle Harvest Festival, 11 am-2 pm Sunday (October 27) in The Junction, right after the costume parade that kicks off the festival (gather at 42nd/Alaska).

WHITE CENTER HALLOWEENTOWN: Block party on 16th SW south of Roxbury, 4 pm-2 am on Halloween (Thursday, October 31), featuring low-rider trunk-or-treating.

Are we missing anything? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!