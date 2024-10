(WSB photos)

Snow season has yet to begin, so it’s the right time to be sure you’re geared up for it. This weekend’s West Seattle Ski Swap has a bigger selection than ever – skis, boards, boots, apparel, more.

You’ll find all this at the West Seattle VFW Post 2713 Hall (3601 SW Alaska) until 5 pm today, and again from 10 am to 4 pm tomorrow.

The Ski Swap is presented again this year by Mountain to Sound Outfitters, whose storefront is across the street from the Ski Swap site.